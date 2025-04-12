Political row erupts in MP over posters labeling Digvijaya Singh a ‘traitor’

A political slugfest erupted in Madhya Pradesh after controversial posters, reportedly put up by the BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), surfaced across various cities in the state. The posters labeled former MP Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh a “traitor” for opposing the Union Government’s Waqf Amendment Bill.

The posters featured a photo of Digvijaya Singh with a red stamp reading *“Gaddar”* (traitor). Written in Hindi, the posters read: “Watan ke, purvajon ke, dharm ke gaddar. Waqf Bill ka virodh karne wale Digvijaya Singh” (Traitor of the nation, of our ancestors, and of our religion – Digvijaya Singh – for opposing the Waqf Bill). The Congress party symbol (the hand) was also displayed on the posters.

The posters were seen in several cities, including the state capital Bhopal, as well as Indore, Ratlam, Guna, and others. Raghogarh, located in Guna district, is known as the political bastion of Digvijaya Singh.

Speaking on the matter, Ratlam district BJYM Chief Viplav Jain alleged that the Congress has historically engaged in appeasement politics and treated Muslims merely as a vote bank.

Jain stated that the BJYM intended to expose Digvijaya Singh’s stance in Parliament by highlighting his opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which led to the display of these posters.

In response, the Congress condemned the act.

State Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said the posters reflect the BJP’s mindset. He demanded that the BJP leadership take cognizance of the matter and initiate strict disciplinary action against party workers for calling a former Chief Minister and sitting Rajya Sabha member a “traitor.”