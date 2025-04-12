Two dead in Bengal violence over Waqf Act amendment

A father and son were killed in Bengal’s Murshidabad on Friday night amid violent clashes linked to protests against the amendment of the Waqf Act by the Central government, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued an earnest appeal for peace and restraint.

At least three people have lost their lives in separate incidents across the district since Friday as violence flared over the past few days over the Waqf amendment issue.

In an incident in Shamsherganj, a father and son ~ identified as Hargobind Das and Chandan Das ~ were murdered at their residence, local sources said. However no official communication were available regarding the identities of the decreased.

According to local sources, a group of miscreants broke into their house with the intent to loot and vandalise. When the duo tried to resist, they were reportedly hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Their bloodied bodies were discovered inside the house and have been sent to Farakka Hospital for autopsy.

Family members alleged that repeated calls to the police went unanswered during the attack.

Simultaneously, violent protests escalated in other parts of the district, including Dhulian and Suti, over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act passed by the central government.

On Friday, three persons, including a minor, were shot during clashes. One of them died later.

The deceased, a teenager, succumbed to his injuries in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital after being shot in Suti’s Sajur More area.

Following the outbreak of violence, a heavy police contingent has been deployed across the affected areas.

To further tighten security, seven companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been stationed in Dhulian, Suti, and Shamsherganj.

Tensions flared again on Saturday morning after a brief lull. Protesters reportedly vandalised parts of Dhulian Municipality and targeted the residence of former Shamsherganj Block President Kawsar Ali.

In the melee, Malda Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jamal sustained injuries while trying to control the mob.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have emerged against BSF personnel of opening fire on civilians. Two individuals, identified as Muddin Sheikh and Hasan Sheikh, were injured and admitted to Jangipur Hospital.

Amid the unrest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to make an appeal for peace and restraint.

Miss Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it.

“My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society,” she said in a post on X.

“Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” the CM said.

“We have made our position clear on this matter ~ we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about,” she asked.

Miss Banerjee said legal action will be taken against those inciting riots.

“We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion,” she said.

“I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony,” she added.