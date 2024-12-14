Degeneration of institutions,individuals assured who are beyond scrutiny: Dhankhar

Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday emphasised on the need for self audit, saying that self-audit is very important.

“The surest way to bring about degeneration of an individual or an institution, it will keep it or the gentleman or gentle lady from scrutiny. You are beyond scrutiny, your degeneration is assured. And therefore, self-audit, an audit beyond self, is essential”.

Addressing as Chief Guest at the 50 th Foundation Day Programme of IP&TAFS at ICWA here, he said that, “ Today’s institutional challenges from within and without often stem from the erosion of meaningful dialogue and authentic expression. Both outpouring of expression and meaningful dialogue are priceless jewels of democracy. Expression and communication complement each other. Harmony between the two is the key to success.”

Underlining the importance of core values in any democracy,Dhankhar said that, “Democracy thrives not just on systems, but on core values…..It has to be centred on the delicate balance of expression and dialogue. These twin forces, expression and dialogue, shape democratic vitality. Their progress is measured not by individual positions, but by the broader societal benefit. India’s democratic journey exemplifies how diversity and vast demographic potential can fuel national progress.

As we chart our path forward, we must recognize that democratic health and economic productivity are inseparable partners in national development”.

“The ego in us is irrepressible, we have to work very hard to control our ego. Ego serves no one, but damages most the person who possesses it”, he said.

Addressing the civil servants, the Vice President further said that, “ Modern civil servants must be tech savvy, facilitators of change, transcending traditional administrative boundaries.

Service remains our cornerstone. Your roles as administrators, financial advisors, regulators and auditors must evolve to meet tomorrow’s challenges. This evolution demands that we transform service delivery from traditional methods to cutting-edge solutions.”

Stressing on the cross departmental coordination and synergy between them, he stated, “ Cross-departmental collaboration becomes vital in an interconnected world. This is very important you see. We must be in synergy together, we must be in sync with each other. I have quite often impressed on everyone, the doctrine of separation of powers is nothing but that the three institutions, the judiciary, the executive and the legislature, must act in tandem and togetherness. They must act in harmony”.

“Trust me, there will ever be issues in the family or in the system. Issues are organic. Issues help us go forward like a failure. A failure is not a setback, it propels you to attain success next time”, he added.

Urging the civil servants to bridge the digital divide, Dhankhar said that, “ Focus on bridging the digital divide through innovative financing models for rural technology adoption. I’m so happy to note it’s a priority with the Minister. With the world’s largest youth population, which we call demographic dividend envy of everyone in the world, India’s demographic dividend offers unprecedented opportunities. Your digital initiatives must harness this young talent pool through skilled development and digital entrepreneurship.”

Minister of Communication & Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Member Finance, Digital Communications Commission Manish Sinha, , and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.