Deck cleared for Milkipur assembly bypolls in UP

After BJP won 7 out of the 9 assembly seats in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, decks have now been cleared for the crucial bypolls of Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya .

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday has approved the withdrawal of the petition filed regarding the by-election here after rejecting the petition challenging the election of Awadhesh Prasad in 2022 assembly polls. Former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath had filed a petition, challenging the election of Awadhesh Prasad of Samajwadi Party from Milkipur seat in 2022. He said that there are discrepancies in the nomination papers of Awadhesh Prasad.

Later after Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Ayodhya seat on SP ticket, the Milkipur assembly seat fell vacant. But due to the petition by-elections could not be held along with 9 other seats. But Baba Gorakhnath filed an application to withdraw his petition.

Advertisement

In this case, on Monday, the Lucknow bench of the High Court has approved the withdrawal of the petition and this has cleared the way for Milkipur by-election.