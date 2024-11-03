Death threat issued against UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly received a death threat through a WhatsApp message, warning him to step down from his role within 10 days or face lethal consequences.

The threat, sent from an unknown number, claims that Adityanath will “be killed like Baba Siddique”.

Siddique, an NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters in Mumbai’s Bandra last month.

The message, allegedly directed at the UP Chief Minister, was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room.

Following the death threat, the authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the death threat. Security of CM Adityanath has also been strengthened.

Chief Minister Adityanath, a high-profile figure, is already safeguarded under a ‘Z+’ category security protocol.

This high-security arrangement includes an elite CRPF commando team assigned to ensure his safety, supported by personnel from the UP Police.