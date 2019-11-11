As the 7:30 pm-deadline approaches for Shiv Sena to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra, party MP Sanjay Raut has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital Monday afternoon after he complained of chest discomfort.

“Since the last 15 days, Sanjay Sahab has been suffering from chest pain. But it’s not serious. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I think today evening his angiography will be performed and he will be released in a day or two,” the Rajya Sabha MP’s brother Sunil Raut told reporters.

Raut has been vocal about the party’s stand on government formation since the Assembly poll results were declared on October 24.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena is waiting for a positive response from the Congress and NCP, who are still undecided on their support to the BJP ally.

The Congress earlier in the day held a meeting of its core committee and said that the final decision on extending support to Shiv Sena will be taken by the state leadership after another round of talks in Delhi.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya called on Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, ostensibly seeking the latter’s support to form the government in Maharashtra.

The three of them met privately in a room at a suburban five-star hotel in Bandra. Other leaders like NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse-Patil and Sena’s Sanjay Raut were also present at Hotel Taj Land’s End, according to news agency IANS.

The meeting lasted for about 45-minutes and the two leaders also talked about the ‘common minimum programme’, as well as the farmers’ crisis, said sources.

The Sena is expecting a favourable outcome as it has fulfilled NCP’s demand to walk out of NDA with its lone minister in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, resigning earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has made a telephonic call to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi over the situation in Maharashtra.

After the BJP refused to stake claim of the government stating that it does not have required numbers, state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night invited the Shiv Sena, which is the second-largest party, to form the government in the state.

The tussle between BJP and its ally Sena intensified after the former refused two major demands – holding of the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios.