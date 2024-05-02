Daughters campaign for their fathers in Ghazipur LS seat

Daughters of INDI alliance and NDA candidates in this high profile Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency are out in the fields to campaign for their fathers.

Nusrat Ansari is helping out her father and SP candidate Afzal Ansari, who is the elder brother of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Similarly BJP candidate Parasnath Rai’s daughter Vandana too is campaigning for her father’s victory.

Afzal Ansari on Thursday also indicated his elder daughter Nusrat could also file her nomination from Ghazipur seat, as a stop gap arrangement . He also introduced her to everyone in the meeting of the Indi Alliance held at the party office.

To a query, he said,”Our daughters have a lot of courage. Daughters are no less than anyone, they just need opportunities.”

On the question of filing the nomination, Nusrat Ansari clarified that Mukhtar Ansari had also filed the nomination as their dummy candidate in earlier polls, so anyone can file the nomination as a dummy.

Nusrat has formed a group and started door to door campaigning .She is also visiting temples and ashram. Asking for blessings for her father’s victory, Nusrat is also propagating the message that the bondage of caste should end.

SP candidate Afzal Ansari is a five-time MLA and two-time MP.

Nusrat is concentrating on wooing Hindu voters. She went to Shiva temple where she offered prayers and joined the kirtan with the women present there. She also visited Pavhari Baba Ashram and had darshan.

In many ways, Nusrat’s visit to Pavhari Baba Ashram remains at the centre of discussion in the political corridors. This is the same place where BJP National President JP Nadda, had offered prayers in January 2023.

At the same time, Vandana Rai, daughter of BJP candidate Parasnath Rai, has also taken up the charge of election campaigning for her father, who is contesting the MP election for the first time.

Vandana is also engaged in publicity along with the office bearers of the party’s Mahila Morcha. On Wednesday, she along with dozens of women reached Mahahar Dham and had darshan. They engaged in public interactions by doing door to door campaigns in Gram Panchayat Abisahan of Mardah Southern Division.