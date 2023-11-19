1 girl dead, 2 others critical after father poisons daughters

Allegations of an attempt to poison and murder four daughters surfaced against a man, who was constantly creating unrest with his wife after the birth of four daughters. The conflict escalated, leading to an alleged murder plot against the four daughters.

While one girl died due to poisoning, the other two daughters are in critical condition fighting for their lives at a city hospital. This incident has caused intense shock and upheaval in the Baluijhaka village in Canning of South 24-Parganas. Locals demanded that the husband must be punished severely. The police have already arrested the accused in connection with the incident.

According to locals, Aminuddin Sardar, a resident of Baluijhaka village, had married a few years ago. However, ever since the marriage, there had been unrest with his wife. The situation worsened after the birth of four daughters, leading to severe marital discord. Aminuddin is accused of planning to poison the four daughters.

Rabeya Sardar, a 13-year-old girl lost her life due to poisoning. The other two daughters, Ayesha and Rachiya Sardar, are in critical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Currently, they are battling for their lives. After the initial investigation, the police revealed that the accused had been fighting with his wife over their daughters. Yesterday, he allegedly mixed poison with a soft drink and fed it to their four daughters.

One girl did not consume the drink, but the other three fell critically ill moments after consuming it. One of the girls has already died, and the accused has been arrested. The police are investigating the motive behind such action. When questioned, Aminuddin stated, “There was a dispute with my wife. That’s why I tried to poison them.