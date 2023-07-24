Bail in gangster case brings no relief to Afzal from jail term

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to disqualified BSP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari, convicted in the gangster case here on Monday. However, there is no stay on his sentence due to which his membership of Lok Sabha will not be restored.

Justice Rajbir Singh’s single bench gave the verdict, after the completion of the hearing and reserving the order on July 12.

The petition was filed by Afzal Ansari demanding a stay on the sentence of 4 years imprisonment and sought bail.

On April 29, the Ghazipur Court had sentenced Ansari four years jail in the gangster case and he is in jail since then.

Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, the younger brother of Afzal Ansari, was also sentenced by the Ghazipur district court and Afzal was made a co-accused in the same case.