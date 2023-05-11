Daughters are a boon, not a burden: MP CM

Asserting that it is his government’s endeavour to ensure that there is no scarcity in the lives of daughters and they should not be considered a burden but a boon, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today virtually participated and blessed 699 couples who tied the nuptial knot at a mass marriage ceremony organized under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah-Nikah Yojana’ at Khurai in Sagar district of the state.

In the function, 673 marriages and 26 nikahs were solemnized, which were conducted by 111 Pandits and 5 Qazis.

According to the state government, Rs 49000 were transferred through RTGS into the account of each married couple.

Mr Chouhan said the state government is running many schemes for the progress of daughters. He pointed out that the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah-Nikah Yojana’ has been launched with the aim that the family and the society should not face any problem in the marriage of the daughter and the marriage rituals should be performed in an atmosphere full of gaiety and joy.

The CM said that to change the lives of daughters, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, several programmes of assistance in studies and other incentive schemes are being implemented in the state.