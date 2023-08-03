Daughter talks of bringing back SP Maurya to BJP fold

BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has hinted that if the party directs, she would try to bring her father and SP general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya back into the party.

She said whatever responsibility the party has given her, she had fulfilled it.

On the question whether her father can return to BJP, Sanghamitra said if such a direction is received from the party, she would definitely try.

Maurya, who joined the Samajwadi Party just before last year’s assembly elections, may now return to the BJP. But it would not be so easy after Maurya’s statement on Ramcharitmanas and claim that Badrinath and Kedarnath were once Buddhist monasteries.

In an interview given to a private news channel on Thursday, Sanghamitra said there was no family distance with her father, except that of political distance. Who wants there to be distance between a father and his daughter, she asked.

Claiming that she wants her family to be together, Sanghamitra says it is difficult for her to reply to any of the statements made by her father.

Reacting to the Ramcharitmanas controversy, Sanghamitra said it is right that one should not act to hurt anyone’s faith.

Significantly, after the Ramcharitmanas controversy earlier this year, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chowdhary had asked Sanghamitra to clarify her stand. As a BJP MP she is require required to follow the ideology of the party. In such a situation, she had always shied away from discussing about her father.