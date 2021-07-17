Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Saturday alleged that there is a dark understanding between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.

“There is a fixing game going on between TDP and YSRCP. When TDP comes to power, they protect YSRCP and when YSRCP comes to power they protect TDP,” claimed Reddy.

He asserted that both TDP and YSRCP have done nothing for the state but looted it for years together.

After staying in the opposition for nearly 10 years, YSRCP completed two years heading the government whereas the TDP enjoyed power for more than 15 years with N. Chandrababu Naidu alone heading the TDP governments for 14 years.

Naidu was the longest-serving chief minister.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has also alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is resorting to financial bungling for the YSRCP to grab credit for central government schemes.

“Financial bungling in state government and YSRCP’s attempts to grab credit for central government’s PMAY,” alleged Rao.

Commenting on some sections’ interest in installing a Tipu Sultan statue in Kadapa district, Reddy claimed that he was a barbaric emperor who massacred Hindus. He asserted that whether it is YSRCP or any other party, they will not allow such a move.

Earlier, Rao addressed the inaugural state-level workshop of the BJP’s newly appointed convenors and members from different departments and cells at Rajamundry.

BJP aims to grab power in the southern state and is intensely organizing the party and its cadres.

“While on one hand, we must strengthen the party from the booth level onwards, on the other, through agitations we need to represent people even on the smallest issues. We need to fill the existing political vacuum in Andhra,” observed BJP’s national secretary and co-in charge for Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar recently at Gudur.