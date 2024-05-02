Opposition spreads misinformation regarding Land Titling Act to tarnish my image, says AP CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the opposition parties are spreading misinformation over the Land Titling Act to tarnish his image.

“The opposition’s campaign against me and YSRCP with misinformation continues, with their latest propaganda targeting the Land Titling Act. They (the opposition) make use of every possible medium to tarnish my image. However, even in the most remote villages, among the poor, my true leadership qualities are recognized,” Jagan said in a public rally here.

He said that the act aims to provide land rights to individuals.

“The last time, land surveys were conducted only during British rule. Nowhere else in the country are land surveys being conducted on the scale we are witnessing. Nowhere else in the country are we witnessing land surveys on the same scale as our current efforts. Nowhere else in the country do 15,000 surveyors operate across 15,000 Grama Secretariats,” the Chief Minister said.

“Due to past negligence, subdivisions were carried out without proper measurements, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with revenue officials,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is for the first time that a comprehensive re-survey covering across the state has been initiated. This entails demarcating boundaries, updating records, and registering all relevant documents to ensure rightful land ownership for all, he said.

Earlier, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that if his party comes to power Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act will be rescinded. He said that if the act comes into force the people have no security on their lands.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats, and 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.