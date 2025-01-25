Dargah Survey case : 2 Miscreants fire at petitioner’s moving car…

Two motorcyclists fired at the speeding car of Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta near Gagrana culvert under the Gegal police station in Ajmer district Saturday morning.

Gupta, the petitioner in a court case to seek survey by the Archaeological Survey of India in the Ajmer durgah premises for searching ruins of a temple underground, was on his way back to Delhi, when miscreants fired two shots.

Gupta came Ajmer to attend the hearing in his petition on Friday and returning New Delhi by car when the incident occurred around 0700hrs this morning.

While one bullet hit the lower portion of his car the other shot also missed the target, a police spokesman said here.

District Police Superintendent Vandita Rana and other officials also visited the spot near Gagrana.

Gupta has filed the petition in November last, demanding for the ASI survey in the dargah premises to search the ruins of a ‘Shiv Mandir’.

During hearing on Friday six more applications were filed by different persons or organisations for joining in the hearing as respondent parties.

With this, total 11 applicants have showed interest in contesting the case as respondent against Gupta’s pleas.

Since, Gupta sought time to respond to the 6 new applications the hearing was adjourned until March 1 next.