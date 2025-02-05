Ajmer’s spiritual legacy: Dargah Diwan seeks national Jain pilgrim city status

The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Sharif, Syed Zainul Abedin, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Ajmer a National Jain Pilgrim City in recognition of its deep historical connections with Jainism and other spiritual traditions.

Speaking to the media in Ajmer on Tuesday, the spiritual head of the Dargah Sharif stated, “I have written to PM Modi, requesting the recognition of Ajmer as a holy Jain pilgrimage site, considering its historical links with Jain monks, spiritual leaders, and other religious traditions.”

Highlighting India’s rich spiritual heritage, Syed Abedin emphasized that Ajmer has long been a center of penance for saints, sages, and great personalities who have contributed significantly to humanity.

He made special mention of Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, who was initiated into the Jain monastic order by his guru, Acharya Gyansagar Maharaj, in Ajmer six decades ago.

The Muni’s initiation (Diksha) took place at Mahavir Circle on June 30, 1968, a site that has since evolved into a significant Jain monument.

The Diwan raised this demand ahead of Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj’s first death anniversary, which falls on February 6, 2025.

Ajmer, nestled in the foothills of Taragarh and surrounded by the scenic Aravalli mountains, is a symbol of religious harmony.

The city is enriched by the legacies of Khwaja Sahib’s dargah, the Brahma Mandir in Pushkar, and the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Vivekananda, and other revered saints.

