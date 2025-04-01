Facing widespread opposition, Waqf Amendment Bill gets unexpected support from Ajmer Sharif Dargah

As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government prepares to present the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament this week, several Muslim organisations and Opposition parties have opposed the bill, expressing concerns over the Centre’s alleged intentions to gain control over the properties belonging to the Muslim community.

However, the Bill has found an unexpected supporter in Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news agency, Chishty urged the Muslim community to only believe in the official government statements on the intentions of the proposed Bill. He also asked them to ignore the “emotional and provocative statements” being made against the Bill.

Advertisement

“I believe that the existing Waqf Act needs to be changed, and Muslims need not be afraid of it. When the government itself is saying in Parliament that this is not against the community, and masjids, dargahs will not be seized, then we should believe the official statements only,” said the AISSC Chairman.

He said that the government has already made its intentions clear that dargahs, masjids under the Waqf board will not be seized under the amended Waqf Bill.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill that the Government is bringing, had already expressed its intention when they had introduced it, and they referred it to the JPC,” he said.

The successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah further stated that the JPC has heard all parties and that he hopes a good bill will be passed after necessary discussion.

His remarks come after Union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is fully prepared to table the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament this week.

He also accused some organisations and political parties of trying to “foment unrest in the society” and mislead the people over the Bill’s provisions.

Meanwhile, reacting to Chishty’s remarks, Congress MP Imran Masood, who was also among the members of the JPC on Waqf Bill, has slammed him for furthering the BJP’s agenda.

“Ye dalali band karen BJP ki…” Masood remarked in Hindi.