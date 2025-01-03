Ajmer Dargah- Sharif spiritual head praises Modi for goodwill gesture

The spritual head of the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Naseeruddin Chisti has hailed the goodwill gesture being shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in abiding by the 78 year convention of offering Chadar at the tomb of the Gareeb Nawaz in the annual urs.

The head cleric of the Dargah Sharif, in a statement here ahead of the visit of the Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for offering ceremonial Chadar at the sacred tomb of the Khwaja Sahib on behalf of PM Modi on Saturday, said that the PM along with the chadar also sends good wishes for visiting zayreens (devotees) and message for unity, harnony and brotherhood among people of the country.

This, besides, spreading unity and peace in the country, effectively conveys a strong message among those annals who have indulged in fanaticism in the name of religion and also doing Mandir – Masjid centric politics for past 5 – 6 months.The nation doesn’t need Mandir – Masjid row, but, it needs to strengthen further unity and integrity, he said.

The PMs of the country have been offering Chadar during the annual urs in the dargah since 1947. Prime Minister Modi has also been following the tradition since 2014.Union Minorities Minister Rijiju is scheduled to reach here via Jaipur, tomorrow to offer Chadar at the holy tomb on behalf of the PM at 1100hrs.