Tearing into the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government In Uttar Pradesh over horrors like recent Hathras and Balrampur gangrape and-murder incidents, Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said that Dalits will not get justice in the state and will have to ensure safety of their daughters on their own.

Police had detained Chandrashekhar from Delhi last Tuesday from where he was taken to his home in Chhutmalpur in UP’s Saharanpur district.

Chandrashekhar was kept under the watch of police and PAC personnel.

He left for Delhi on Thursday night as he had to participate in today’s protest against the Hathras outrage there.

Before leaving for Delhi, Chandrashekhar while interacting with mediapersons at his residence attacked the “insensitive” Yogi government.

He said, “We do not want such an insensitive Chief Minister who had failed to provide safety to our daughters.” He appealed to people, especially Dalits, to ensure the safety of their daughters by themselves.

“Daughters are being harassed under the BJP rule,” he said, accusing those in power, including CM Yogi, of “patronising criminals because of which people of this state are suffering”.

Referring to the gangrape and-murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, the Bheem Army chief said that Dalits will not get justice in UP under the BJP rule and added that people of the state have lost faith in the UP police.

Chandrashekhar also attacked the police and the BJP over the cops’ bid to forcibly ensure cremation of the Hathras victim in the dead of the night while keeping her family members and other relatives locked in their houses in the village. He charged that this was done with the “sole purpose of destroying evidences”.

“We had demanded a panel for the post mortem of the victim’s body but instead they cremated her body dubiously,” he said.