Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, landfall expected today; CM Stalin reviews arrangements

Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to make landfall this evening between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclone will cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. Ahead of the landfall, heavy rains have already lashed parts of the state, causing waterlogging in several areas of the Chennai district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured citizens that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has taken precautionary measures to mitigate potential impacts. Advertisement “The weather department has warned that there will be continuous rain for the next two-three days. The Tamil Nadu government is constantly monitoring and taking precautionary measures. It has been reported that the cyclone will cross the coast tonight.

“Relief work is going on, and relief camps have been set up where people are being accommodated. Other districts are also being monitored continuously. There has been no incident so far,” CM Stalin stated. The inclement weather has disrupted flight operations in Tamil Nadu. Multiple flights to and from Chennai were affected on Friday, with airlines issuing travel advisories.

Air India informed passengers on X: “Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport.” IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory, highlighting the impact of the weather on flights across multiple cities.

“The current weather conditions continue to impact flights to/from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, with Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now also affected,” read their statement on X. The Tamil Nadu government has set up relief camps to accommodate people from vulnerable areas, and teams have been deployed across districts to ensure swift response to any emergencies.

Cyclone Fengal has already brought heavy rainfall to the region, and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and follow weather updates.