Expert healthcare services in Kolkata

Considering the significant number of people seeking treatment at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and in response to the growing demand for advanced medical care closer to home, Healthcare Scan Diagnostics (HSD), a leading state-of-the-art diagnostic center in Kolkata, has announced a strategic collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai to provide Apollo’s world-class healthcare expertise to the patients in West Bengal.

Located at 180 AJC Bose Road, near Nonapukur Tram Depot, Healthcare Scan Diagnostics is set to redefine the healthcare experience in the region. As part of this collaboration, renowned doctors from Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, including specialists, will be visiting HSD on 19-20 April. Patients from across the city will have the opportunity to consult these experts in person. Moving forward, Apollo specialists will conduct regular OPD sessions at the clinic.

Advertisement

Dr Haseeb Hassan, consultant senior neurologist and director of Healthcare Scan Diagnostics, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. This partnership aims to bring expert healthcare services to our patients, leveraging Apollo’s renowned expertise to enhance patient care in Kolkata. Our goal is to set new standards in diagnostics and treatment, making world-class healthcare more accessible to everyone in the region.”

Advertisement

He further added: “Our clinic is committed to offering comprehensive health solutions to the people of Kolkata and surrounding areas, offering the very best of services close at hand. The Apollo Chennai’s expert consultation in Kolkata will also help to save precious time for patients by minimising the distance that one will otherwise have to travel to Chennai for acquiring the same.”