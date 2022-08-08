CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on clinching Maiden Medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning her maiden Commonwealth Medal.

Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment are awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavors.”

With this win, PV Sindhu fulfilled her dream of winning gold at the Commonwealth games. PV Sindhu won her maiden women’s singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada, the 2014 champion at Glasgow, in the final of the Women’s singles Badminton.

Sindhu was playing aggressively, controlled the rallies well, and did not give her opponent many chances as she won 21-15, 21-13 in the final at the show court in Hall No. 5 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic champion. With this win, she also clinched her first-ever women’s singles medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and India’s first-ever gold in badminton at CWG 2022.

Series of Tweets are being flooded on Twitter, following the accomplishment of the success.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulates PV Sindhu on her maiden Olympic win.

Mamata Banerjee took to her Twitter handle to congratulate PV Sindhu, an Indian Badminton Player, “Nation’s pride @Pvsindhu1 wins singles gold medal in Badminton at the Common Wealth Games, 2022.

I would like to congratulate her on her remarkable achievement. Truly, her perseverance is an inspiration!”

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur also congratulates PV Sindhu.

Anurag Thakur tweeted, “The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again! You had us glued to our tv screens! What an amazing show of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022! PV SINDHU you are India’s PRIDE!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated PV Sindhu.