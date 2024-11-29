CWC to constitute internal panels to look into poll performances

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Friday, decided to constitute internal committees to look into the matters related to electoral performance and organisational matters in the block and the districts, in the wake of the party’s dismal performance in the Maharashtra

Assembly elections.

The party’s highest decision-making body has also decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, in Belgaum in December.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CWC convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters here in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the party’s national general secretary of Organisation KC Venugopal, and senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Venugopal said, “CWC met today and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country including the recent Assembly elections. We analysed the performance of the party in the last Assembly election

concluded. The CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into the matters related to electoral performance and organizational matters in the block and the districts.”

“The CWC has decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Presidency of Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, in Belgaum in December. In 1924 December 26, Mahatma Gandhi ji was elected as a Congress president in the Belgaum session. An extended Working Committee will be held

followed by a massive rally in Belgaum,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said the CWC also passed a resolution reading: “The CWC met today in the midst of the Winter session of Parliament which has been a washout so far because of the Modi government’s stubborn refusal to have an immediate discussion on three pressing national issues: the recent revelations regarding brazen corruption by the business group with whom the PM himself has the most intimate relationship, continued violence in Manipur and the abdication of all responsibility by the PM who has not even once visited the troubled state since May 2023 and systematic attempts of the BJP to foment communal tensions in different states, most recently in UP.”

On the Maharashtra poll outcome, he said the party’s resolution said it accepts that the party’s performance, as indeed that of its MVA allies, in Maharashtra, has been inexplicable and is, in fact, shocking. “The electoral outcome is beyond normal understanding. It appears to be a clear case of targeted manipulation,” it added.

Quoting the resolution further, he said, “The CWC believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections are a Constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission. Increasingly sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive.

Earlier, during the meeting, Congress president Kharge, in his opening remarks, referring to the Assembly polls outcome in Haryana and Maharashtra said, “After the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, the Congress made a comeback with new enthusiasm. INDIA parties formed

governments in two out of four states. But our performance was below expectation. This is a challenge for us in terms of the future.”

Pointing out that there is a need to immediately learn from the election results and correct all the weaknesses and shortcomings at the organisational level, he said, “These results are a message for us.”

Emphasising discipline, the Congress chief said, “We have to remain united under all circumstances.”

Pointing out that the atmosphere in the Assembly elections was in favour of the Congress and its alliance, he said just the atmosphere being in favour is not a guarantee of victory. “We have to learn to convert the atmosphere into results. What is the reason that we are not able to take advantage of the environment? That is why we have to work hard and make a strategy in a timely manner. Our preparation from the beginning till the counting of votes should be such that our workers and systems work promptly,” he said.

The Congress chief further said, “We may have lost the elections, but there is no doubt that unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality are the burning issues of this country. The caste census is also an important issue today. Issues like the Constitution, social justice, and harmony are people’s issues.”

Noting that in many states the party is not up to expectations, Kharge said the need is to strengthen the organization in these states.