# India

CWC accepts Kerala’s demand for safety audit of Mullaperiyar dam

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has accepted Kerala’s demand for a safety audit of Mullaperiyar dam within 12 months. The decision was taken at a meeting of the CWC in New Delhi on Monday.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | September 2, 2024 9:44 pm

Mullaperiyar dam (Source: Wikipedia)

The last safety audit of the century-old structure was done in 2011. Kerala has been demanding a fresh audit at the earliest. Tamil Nadu had contended that the next audit wasn’t necessary under the Dam Safety Act of 2021, at least until 2026.

However, accepting Kerala’s demand, the Central Water Commission on Monday issued orders to conduct a safety audit of the Mullaperiyar dam within 12 months.

Roshy Augustine, Kerala’s Minister for Water Resources, said Kerala’s constant demand has been accepted by the CWC.

“Kerala has repeatedly raised this demand. We have always maintained the position that Tamil Nadu must get its water but Kerala needs the guarantee on the safety of the dam,” he said.

