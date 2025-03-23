Congress forms committees for AICC Session in Gujarat

The Congress has constituted various committees to ensure the smooth organization of the upcoming AICC session in Gujarat.

The two-day session is set to kick off on April 8 in Ahmedabad.

The committees formed include the Reception Committee, Coordination Committee, Accommodation Committee, Session Venue Committee, Session Dias Committee, Congress Working Committee (CWC) Venue Committee, Food Committee, Media Committee, Registration Committee, Volunteers Management Committee, Cultural Committee, Transport Committee, Publicity Committee, and Control Room Committee, as per a communiqué issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

The Protocol Committee, Gandhi Ashram Committee, and Health Committee have also been constituted.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed as Chairman of the Reception Committee, Mukul Wasnik as Chairman of the Coordination Committee, and Siddharth Patel as Chairman of the CWC Venue Committee, according to the statement.

The party has designated Nilesh Patel as Chairman of the Food Committee, Ameeben Yajnik as Chairman of the Media Committee, and Anand Chaudhary as Chairman of the Registration Committee.

As per the release, the Volunteers Management Committee will be led by Lalji Desai, the Cultural Committee by Sonal Patel, and the Transport Committee by Praesh Dhanani.

Notably, on March 18, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, held a meeting with the party’s General Secretaries and state in-charges. They discussed the detailed planning of the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad.

The CWC meeting is scheduled for April 8, followed by the AICC session the next day. Meetings of all District Congress Presidents have been scheduled at Indira Bhawan on March 27, 28, and April 3.