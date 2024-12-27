CWC pays homage to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held today to pay homage to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the AIIMS here last night.

The meeting of the party’s highest decision making body, organised to pay rich tributes to Dr Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalisation, was held under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal at the party headquarters.

Advertisement

Prior to the meeting, they also paid floral tributes at the portrait of 92-year-old leader, who throughout his career, held several key positions, including the Finance Ministry.

Advertisement

In its condolence resolution, the CWC pledged to honour Dr Singh’s memory and carry forward his enduring legacy.

“The CWC mourns the loss of a true statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh, whose life and work have profoundly shaped the destiny of India. Dr Singh was a towering figure in India’s political and economic landscape, whose contributions transformed the country and earned him respect worldwide,” read the CWC resolution.

Recalling Dr Singh’s contribution, the CWC said as Finance Minister in the early 1990s, he was the architect of India’s economic liberalization.

“With unmatched foresight, he initiated a series of reforms that not only saved the nation from a balance-of-payments crisis but also opened the doors to global markets. Through his policies of deregulation, privatization, and the encouragement of foreign investment, he laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic growth,” the resolution read.

Under his stewardship, India emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, a testament to his brilliance and vision, it said.

The CWC said as the 13th Prime Minister of India, Dr Singh led the country with a sense of calm determination and exceptional wisdom.

“He steered the nation through the challenges of the global financial crisis in 2008 with strategic measures that shielded India from its worst effects. His leadership saw remarkable initiatives like MGNREGA, Right to Education, the historic Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal, National Food Security Act, Land Acquisition Act, Agricultural Debt Waiver and Debt Relief Scheme, and the 93rd Constitutional Amendment that advanced social justice for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs through Article 15(5),” it said.

The resolution further said, “The CWC pledges to honor Dr Singh’s memory and carry forward his enduring legacy. His vision of economic reform, social justice, and inclusive growth will continue to inspire and guide us. The ideals he stood for—integrity, diligence, and compassion—will remain a beacon for future generations.”

“We commit to upholding his values as we work towards building a more prosperous and united India, just as he envisioned. Dr Singh’s legacy as a leader, an economist, and a humble human being will live on, inspiring all of us to contribute to the continued progress and betterment of our great nation,” it added.