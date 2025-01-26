Cutting-edge defence tech of army on full display at Republic Day Parade

The Indian Army’s commitment to the promotion of indigenous defence technology was on full display at the Republic Day parade on Sunday. Throughout the parade, the audience remained spellbound by the cutting-edge technology designed to meet the requirements of a modern army to defend the nation’s borders.

Among the highlights of the parade were the Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System (IBSS), the Short Span Bridging System, and the Akash Weapon System.

These technological advancements reflect India’s strides in self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System (IBSS)

The IBSS, a joint venture of the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited, emerged as a technological marvel at the parade. This system integrates ground-based and aerial sensors onto a unified grid, providing commanders with a comprehensive operational picture through a Geographic Information System overlay.

Its real-time linkage with the Army’s SHAKTI System ensures seamless sensor-to-shooter connectivity, enhancing precision and operational efficiency.

The IBSS, presented by Lieutenant Colonel Shrutika Dutta of the 134 SATA Regiment and Major Vikash of the 621 SATA Battery, strengthens the Army’s surveillance and decision making capabilities.

Short Span Bridging System

The indigenous Short Span Bridging System underlined India’s engineering expertise. This system enables the Army to quickly overcome geographical barriers, such as rivers and canals, with its ability to bridge gaps of up to 9.5 meters and support tanks weighing as much as 70 tons.

Remarkably, it can be deployed in just 8 to 10 minutes by a team off our personnel during operations.

Akash Weapon System

The Akash Weapon System, India’s first indigenously developed air defence system, demonstrated its critical role in neutralizing aerial threats.

With a surveillance range of 150 kilometres and an engagement range of 25 kilometres, the system has been inducted into both the Indian Army and Air Force.

Its ability to fire short-range surface-to-air missiles highlights India’s growing defence self-reliance.

In addition to these state-of-the-art systems, the parade showcased advanced defence technologies, including the T-90 Bhishma tank, NAMIS and BMP-II Sarath tank destroyers, the Infantry Vehicle Column, the BrahMos missile system, the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System, and the BM-21 Agnibaan Multiple-Barrel Rocket Launcher.

This year’s Republic Day parade emphasized “Jan Bhagidari” (people’s participation), reinforcing the nation’s democratic ethos. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the occasion as the chief guest.