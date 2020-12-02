Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Commerce and Som Prakash, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industries had interacted with the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan.

The meeting failed to give any concrete results as the farmers turned down the Centre’s idea of the formation of a committee to sort out the differences over farm laws.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for December 3 was preponed for December 1. Tomar had cited cold and coronavirus for the decision and also assured that there was no precondition.

At the meeting, the three Ministers again explained the benefits of Farm Reform Acts to the representatives of the Farmers’ Unions and various issues related to Farm Reform Acts were discussed at length.

The Agriculture Minister had emphasized that the Government is fully committed towards the welfare of farmers and agriculture development is always on the top priority for Government of India.

The protesting farmers on Sunday had rejected home minister Amit Shah’s proposal for an early discussion on their grievances. The farmers said the government should have approached with “an open heart” and not put preconditions.

It is to be noted that Amit Shah had said that if the farmer unions want talks with the government before December 3, they have to shift to the grounds at Burari to hold their protest in a structured manner.

During the meeting, it was suggested by the Government to the representatives of Farmers Union to identify the specific issues related to Farm Reform Acts.

Now, the much crucial meeting between the protesting farmers and the Centre is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the outcome of which would decide the future course of action for both the parties.