Crisis reveals true strength, says CM Yogi in KGMU

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 120th Foundation Day celebrations of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday, where he praised the institution for its remarkable growth and resilience over the years.

Emphasizing that crisis reveals the true strength of individuals and institutions, he stated, “In times of crisis, some break down, while others rise to the occasion.”

He urged the KGMU staff and students to continue strengthening the institution’s reputation, ensuring that no patient leaves disappointed.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the institute’s progress, noting that KGMU started in 1905 with a contribution of Rs 10,75,800 and has since evolved into the largest medical institution in the country, spanning over 100 acres and introducing new services.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the institute’s contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM highlighted how KGMU worked swiftly and effectively, following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government, in contrast to another medical college where doctors were suspended after found to be negative during quarantine.

He also honored 67 meritorious students, to whom he presented medals and certificates for their achievements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government has given everything to the institute, emphasizing that there is no shortage of funds. He urged the institution to focus on improving services and setting goals for the next 100 years to ensure its continued glory.

He further noted that the university boasts the highest number of medical seats and continues to produce skilled professionals. The government has also approved an amount of Rs 300 crore for state-of-the-art machines and labs to take the institute forward.

Apart from this, Rs 377 crore has been approved for the new building of the Surgery department, Rs 46 crore for fire safety, and Rs 70 crore for expanding the Lari Cardiology department.

CM Yogi urged the doctors at KGMU to adopt new medical facilities such as patient screening, virtual ICUs, and telemedicine. He said that there is no shortage of funds for treatment, as the government has ensured that funds are available.

Mentioning the rising number of patients and the increasing mental health concerns, especially due to excessive smartphone use, the CM called for an expansion of the Mental Health department and greater awareness efforts.

He also appealed for rapid progress in areas such as cardiac surgery, kidney and organ transplants, and organ donation. The CM stressed the importance of educating the public on organ donation, urging KGMU to conduct awareness campaigns through various means such as camps, programs, hoardings, and pamphlets.

Chief Minister said that the funds allocated to the Center for Excellence department are not being utilized effectively and need to be addressed. He further emphasized that the most valuable asset for doctors is their compassion. A doctor’s caring attitude, he stated, plays a critical role not only in patient recovery but also in creating a positive work environment for all hospital staff.

“The disease may be cured, but the behavior is remembered,” he said, stressing the importance of setting high standards in both the service and education fields.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand presented a memento to CM Yogi during the event. On this occasion, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, State Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Director of IIT Kanpur Professor Manindra Agarwal, Vice Chancellor of KGMU Prof. Apjit Kaur, and Dean Prof. Amita Jain were present.