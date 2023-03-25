Criminals won’t be spared: AAP on Punjab Police crackdown

With the Opposition parties criticising the Bhagwant Mann Government in Punjab over the police action against Sikh youth as part of the crackdown against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said no legal action will be taken against any innocent person.

Clarifying its stand on the events of the last week, AAP said to forward their propaganda,the Opposition parties are trying to mislead the people of Punjab by spreading rumors but the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already given clear orders that no legal action will be taken against any innocent person.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the person who had no direct or indirect role in this Amritpal episode, those people who have done nothing illegal to break the country or disturbed the peace of Punjab, they will not be harassed.

“No legal action will be taken against them. But at the same time, he made it clear that, those who are doing anti-Punjab, anti-national activities, who tried to set fire to the communal harmony of Punjab, tried to create communal tension, they will not be spared,” he said.

“When we look at the history, whenever such incidents have happened in Punjab, innocent people have been harmed too. But under the leadership of Mann government, no shots were fired in this incident, no civilians were harmed. In future too no harm will be done to any innocent person. Even if anyone was detained or questioned, its sole purpose was only to investigate,” Kang said.

The AAP spokesperson said there is no need to fear or panic, because the Mann government is sincerely fulfilling its responsibility towards every Punjabi who believes in the progress of Punjab, the brotherhood of Punjab and the integrity of the country.

He said the priority of the people of Punjab and the Punjab government is to provide employment to Punjabis, revive agriculture, eliminate corruption, save the industrial sector of Punjab and maintain communal harmony.

Punjab Police on Friday released 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against Fugitive separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters, from police custody.

Since 18 March, 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in Punjab. Of these, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, remaining were under preventive arrest.