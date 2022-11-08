Crime Branch to probe ‘controversial jobs letter’ issue involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

The crime branch wing of the Kerala police will investigate the complaint of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran regarding the letter allegedly sent by her to the CPI-M district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan

Mayor Arya Rajendran is facing allegation that she sent a letter to CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a priority list from the party to appoint contract workers to the corporation.

The case will be supervised by the Thiruvananthapuram crime branch SP S Madhusoodanan and will be investigated by the crime branch DySP Jaleel Thottathil.

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Sunday met chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe on the letter row.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M will also initiate an internal probe into the incident. The decision was taken in the party district committee meeting on Monday.

In this connection, Congress and BJP demanded the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran in the wake of the ‘jobs letter’.

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers and youth Congress workers on Monday staged protests before the Corporation office demanding the resignation of the Mayor.

The police had to use water cannons twice to disperse the protesting Yuva Morcha workers and Youth Congress workers, when they tried to push the police barricades. Later, the police took them into custody.

Meanwhile,BJP and LDF councillors clashed with each other inside the Corporation office. The councillors locked Welfare Standing Committee Chairman S Salim in his office. The police managed to control the law and order situation after talking to BJP councillors MR Gopan and VG Girikumar.

Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation Mayor S Arya Rajendran landed in a soup after a letter purportedly sent by her to the CPI-M district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan seeking a ‘priority list’ of candidates from the party for contractual appointments in the corporation kicked up a row