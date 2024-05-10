CPM leader justifies Kerala CM Vijayan’s foreign trip, quoting Biblical Book of Genesis

Coming out against those who are making Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family’s nearly three-week-long foreign tour a controversy, former minister and CPI-M Central Committee member AK Balan asked what is wrong in the chief minister taking a rest for a few days after profound strain of electioneering.

Quoting the Biblical Book of Genesis, Balan said even God took rest after creating the universe in six days.

“After creating the Universe in six days, the God took rest the next day, that day is Sunday. Then what is wrong with the chief minister taking a break after enduring unimaginable strain due to electioneering and organisational activities ,“ Balan asked.

“The Chief Minister did not go to space; he simply took a break in Indonesia, which is only 60 km away from Pygmalion point, now known as Indira point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” he said.

Responding to those who asked as to who had sponsored the chief minister and family’s foreign tour, Balan said the chief minister has a salary of around Rs one lakh per month. ”Such being the position, what is the point in asking where the money for his foreign tour came from?” he asked.

Chief Minister Vijayan and his family left for a three-nation private tour on May 6. They left for Indonesia on Monday morning from the Cochin international airport . He is accompanied by his wife Kamala, grandson, daughter Veena and her spouse and the State Tourism Minister, PA Mohammed Riyas. CM Vijayan and his family will visit Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE before returning on May 21.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said chief minister Vijayan had cheated his party by not campaigning for the candidates in other states.

Sudhakaran said it was dubious that the foreign trip of the chief minister and his family had been kept a secret. “I strongly believe that there is a sponsor for his trip. Only Pinarayi Vijayan can make such a trip at this crucial time,” he said.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the chief minister has gone on a long private foreign trip when the state is passing through its worst time, due to multiple reasons.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan accused Chief Minister Vijayan of going abroad to enjoy beach tourism at a time when the people of Kerala are suffering due to the extreme summer heat.

Muraleedharan asked who was the sponsor of the private foreign trip of the CM and his family and what is the source of income of the sponsor.