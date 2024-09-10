CPM has not yet reached the stage where it needs to appease RSS: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to the Congress’ allegations about the CPI-M’s relationship with the RSS.

Speaking after inaugurating CPI-M Kovalam area committee office, Chief Minister Vijayan said the CPI-M has not yet reached the stage where it needs to appease the RSS and that the CPM is a party which lost lives of many of its workers while directly confronting the RSS.

He said it is the KPCC president, who publicly said, he had stood guard for the RSS Shakha. We can understand the RSS leaders standing guard for the RSS Shakhas,

but a Congress leader said he had stood guard for the RSS Shakha.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that everyone knows which the Congress leader had bowed down in front of Golwalkar’s picture. Blaming the media at the RSS-ADGP meeting, Pinarayi accused them of trying to pretend that something big had happened.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that the Kerala government is running on the generosity of the BJP and the protection of the Central government. The BJP government at the Centre is protecting Pinarayi Vijayan. The Central agencies are not conducting a probe into the serious allegations raised against him . So many allegations are leveled against him but the Central agencies are protecting him, he said.