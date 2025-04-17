Kharge to hold meeting with Congress general secretaries, in-charges

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a meeting with the party general secretaries and in-charges here on April 19.

The meeting will be held at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, according to sources.

Besides general secretaries and in-charges, heads of all frontal organisations of the Congress will be present at the meeting.

Notably, the meeting of the Congress is going to be held days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The meeting is likely to discuss organizational issues along with the chargesheet filed against the party’s two top leaders by the central probe agency.

The Congress has termed the ED’s action against Gandhis as “vendetta politics” by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to divert from issues concerning the public, foreign policy, and economic crisis.

The Congress, on Wednesday, held protests in several parts of the country over the ED’s chargesheet.