CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleges he was manhandled by BJP MPs outside Parliament

Senior CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday said he was manhandled by some of the ruling BJP MPs during the Opposition’s protest against Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against B R Ambedkar at Parliament’s Makardwar on December 17.

The CPI MP claimed that he was pushed down by BJP MPs, resulting in minor injuries to him.

In a letter written to the Rajya Sabha chairman, the CPI leader said, “Myself and other members from opposition parties who were part of a Dharna in protest against the insulting remarks made on Dr. Ambedkar by the Union Home Minister in his speech in Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, were prevented and pushed down by some members of BJP at Makardwar. I fell down and was slightly injured.” He further criticised the ruling BJP for not allowing “genuine protests”. “It is quite unacceptable that genuine protests are being prevented and members are manhandled by ruling party members,” he said, urging the chairman to order an enquiry into the matter and take necessary action. This comes after the BJP accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of injuring two of its MPs during an unprecedented showdown in Parliament on Thursday. The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP’s charge, calling it “theatrics” to divert attention from Shah’s remarks against Ambedkar. The Congress claimed that BJP MPs, wielding sticks, manhandled Rahul Gandhi and pushed Mallikarjun Kharge to the ground.

