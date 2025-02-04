BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands ‘privilege proceedings’ against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate ‘Privilege Proceedings’ against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for “shamelessly” distorting historical and substantive facts and attempting to lower the prestige of our Republic.

In his letter to the Speaker, Dubey said Gandhi, in his speech during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, “not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lower the prestige of our Republic”.

Dubey said, ”Gandhi has inter alia raised six issues – the mobile phones are not made in India but only assembled in India; forcibly capturing of vast land on the Eastern regions of our country by China; our country was not invited by the United States of America during the swearing-in ceremony by Mr Donald Trump as President; recent election to the Maharashtra Legislative assembly; appointment of Chief Election Commissioner/Election Commissioners in the ECI; and the caste-based census.”

The Godda lawmaker said he had reminded Gandhi that whatever he was speaking on the floor of the House had to be authenticated by him. ”However, to the best of his knowledge, this ‘erudite’ person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologised for using the pious forum of Parliament to defame our country and the elected government,” he added.

Dubey requested the Speaker to initiate privilege proceedings against him on an urgent basis.

”Mr Rahul Gandhi may also be reprimanded in the current session of Parliament by way of motion in terms of relevant provisions of the Rules of Procedure,” he requested.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misquoting the Army Chief and making “false allegations” on the India-China border situation during his speech in Parliament and said that the Leader of Opposition was indulging in “irresponsible politics on matters of national interest.”