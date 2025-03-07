BJP MP’s signboard fuels speculation over renaming of Tughlaq Lane as Swami Vivekanad Marg

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma fueled a speculation about rechristening Tughlaq Lane as Swami Vivekananda Marg by altering the nameplate of his house on the location.

On Thursday, during a ‘Griha Pravesh’ (housewarming ceremony) at his newly-allotted official residence on Tughlaq Lane, he unveiled a new signboard with ‘Swami Vivekananda Marg’ inscribed on it along with ‘Tughlaq Lane’ in brackets below.

Advertisement

He later shared this update on social media, stating that he had performed the housewarming ceremony with his family while following all rituals. However, he did not explicitly mention the name change in his post. “Today, along with my family, I performed the housewarming ceremony of my new residence at Swami Vivekanand Marg (Tughlaq Lane) in New Delhi,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Sharma, his neighbour, MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar also altered the nameplate of his residence.

This is not the first instance when the BJP leaders voiced for replacing the names of places associated with Muslim rulers. On their return to Delhi after 27 years, several leaders proposed renaming localities such as Mustafabad either as Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar as suggested by MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. Similarly, Neelam Pahalwan proposed renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh after a historical figure, Raja Nahar Singh, who played a role in the 1857 revolt.

Renaming of roads in the NDMC areas follows a formal procedure. A government body, an NGO, or local residents can submit a proposal to the NDMC in this regard. The proposal is reviewed by a 13-member committee responsible for naming and renaming initiatives. If approved by the committee, the decision is communicated to the Postmaster General of NDMC. The process ensures that local sentiments are considered and that changes do not create confusion.