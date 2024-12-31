AAP Govt failed in Delhi, didn’t provide benefits of welfare schemes to people: Sehrawat

BJP MP from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Tuesday hit-out at the AAP Government and highlighted the alleged failures of the ruling dispensation across the assembly segments, which are part of her parliamentary constituency.

Sehrawat, while addressing a press conference at West Delhi District Office, issued a charge sheet against the state government, where she flagged its alleged false promises to the people in the area during the past 10 years.

She accused the Delhi government of not being able to issue ration cards, stating that a total of 156800 such cards were to be made in her parliamentary constituency, but till 2015 68000 were made, while she questioned as to why the AAP government kept people away from centre’s schemes.

Sehrawat also alleged that Kejriwal had claimed to bring up 11000 new buses, 500 schools and 20 universities in Delhi, but did not deliver on this promise.

The BJP MP accused the AAP government of not giving farmers their due status, and alleged that it was biased towards them.

She further alleged that the condition of Raotula Rao, Indira Gandhi Hospital and other hospitals is so bad in the area, that if a serious patient arrives, he or she has to go to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Sehrawat also pointed out the alleged delay in clearing the “garbage mountains,” noting that instead of improving waste management, Delhi has become more polluted.

She also pointed out at the alleged failures of Delhi Jal Board, claiming that areas like Balbir Nagar and Dwarka are experiencing sewage water entering households.

The MP also accused the AAP government of allegedly misusing Rs 80 crore under the guise of cleanliness, particularly in the Najafgarh zone.

She urged the Delhi government to sign the MoU for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the state by January 5, blaming Kejriwal for depriving Delhi residents of free healthcare under this initiative.