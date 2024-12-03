CPI (M-L) demands justice for Bhopal gas victims

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) paid homage to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Tuesday, alleging that despite a lapse of four decades since the disaster, the victims and survivors have neither received justice nor proper rehabilitation and healthcare facilities.

CPI (M-L) Madhya Pradesh State Secretary Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday that the party demands the Union and state governments take immediate action to arrest all responsible persons from Dow Chemicals and Union Carbide. He also said that the governments must confiscate the properties of those responsible and pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of the victims and survivors.

Vijay Kumar said the Centre and the state must adhere to all decisions of the Supreme Court in favour of the gas victims in the past. He also demanded immediate removal of the toxic waste still present at the disaster site.

The CPI (M-L) urged the governments to start a pension scheme providing Rs 5,000 per month to the gas-affected families. The party also demanded the launch of a special employment training and skill-development scheme for the unemployed youths from these families.