CPI(ML) demands special grant for Bihar, submits 8-point memorandum to 16th Finance Commission

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI–ML) submitted a memorandum of eight suggestions and demands to the 16th Finance Commission, asserting that Bihar’s share in taxes and grants should be at least 15 per cent.

The party also demanded a special grant for Bihar, the Backward Area Grant Fund, and a special package for 95 lakh poor families that are forced to live on a monthly income of less than Rs 6,000.

A 12-member team of the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is currently on a three-day visit to Bihar.

CPI(ML) State Secretary Kunal said, “We have demanded special cooperation and grant for Bihar before the Finance Commission mainly in view of the problems of Bihar’s historical poverty, backwardness, homelessness, landlessness, and migration. The Backward Grant Area Grant Fund programme has become completely moribund under the BJP rule. The commission should seriously consider this.”

He further said that under the recommendations of the Finance Commission, Bihar’s horizontal share in taxes has been continuously decreasing. This is worrying. Compared to 11.29 per cent in the 11th Finance Commission (2000-05), the percentage of Bihar’s share in the 15th Finance Commission (2020-2025) has come down to 10.058 per cent. It should be increased to 15 per cent.

According to a report of the Government of India’s NITI Aayog, Bihar has reached the lowest level in the country in the Sustainable Development Index today. The socio-economic survey conducted by the Bihar government has also revealed the problem of Bihar‘s terrible poverty and historical backwardness.

He said, “About 95 lakh families are forced to live on a monthly income of less than Rs 6,000. If Rs 10,000 monthly income is taken as the basis, then two-thirds of the state’s population is suffering from terrible poverty. Due to extremely limited employment opportunities, the state has become a migration zone providing cheap labour.”