Clamour for justice for HPPCL Chief Engineer gets louder

Clamour for probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi has sparked in the state with various sections of the society seeking justice for him.

Besides, the family members of Negi, the youth of the community Negi belonged to and other political parties have raised their voice demanding thorough probe.

BJP leader and former Chairman Forest Corporation Surat Negi said that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed.

The body of Vimal Negi was found on Tuesday, on the banks of Gobindsagar Lake, under Police Station Talai in Bilaspur district, eight days after he went missing on March 10.

Raising serious questions on the functioning of the government, Sural Negi questioned whether there was any pressure on Vimal Negi to do some unethical work?

“We demand that a fair investigation of the matter be conducted and it would be better if the entire matter is investigated by the CBI,” said Negi.

The State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded judicial inquiry be conducted so that the true facts can be revealed.

CPM State Secretary Sanjay Chauhan said, “Questions being raised over the death of Vimal Negi, highlight the systematic failure in all workplaces, even government offices.”

“Due to the current policies, the number of employees is continuously decreasing even in government offices due to improper recruitment, due to which the workload on the employees is increasing and they are being forced to work till late night. Due to this pressure, their mental and physical harassment is also increasing. The government needs to take concrete policy steps to solve this.”

Apart from this, some other serious questions are also being raised at the administrative level in this government institution (HPPCL) regarding this incident, he claimed.

Considering the seriousness of this matter, the government should make all aspects a part of the investigation and bring the facts before the public, he demanded.

Many people along with the youth of the home district Kinnaur from where Negi hailed have taken to social media demanding investigation.

Sunder Negi an activist of No Means No campaign against Hydel projects and a member of Khadra Youth Club along with other youths taking to social media has warned to hold protests if the government failed to take concrete action.

The youth have called upon the people to join hands to demand for a CBI probe, so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

The hunger for electric power in the energy sector is visible in the state, as in some places power projects are being proposed where work is not being completed on time, this is also unleashing pressure on the officials, he blamed.