CPI demands Ajith Kumar’s removal as ADGP, Law and Order

The CPI, a constituent in the ruling LDF, has upped the ante against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government, demanding the removal of ADGP, Law and Order, MR Ajith Kumar.

CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday said that M R Ajith Kumar is no longer eligible to continue as ADGP, Law and Order, and he should be removed from the position.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam on Saturday, Binoy Viswam an officer who has RSS links can never be in charge of the law and order in an LDF government; he should be replaced.

“An ADGP in LDF-ruled Kerala should not have links with RSS. He met RSS leaders twice. So, the CPI has taken a firm stand to call for Ajith Kumar’s removal from the post,” Binoy Viswam said.

“ADGP Ajith Kumar held talks with prominent RSS leaders not once, but on two occasions. Nobody knows the purpose of the talks. This can never be approved. Just for these reasons the stand of the CPI for replacing the officer remains unchanged,” he said.

At the same time Binoy Viswam condemned the CPI-M protest against MLA PV Anvar issuing threats.

On Friday, during a protest march, the CPI-M workers allegedly issued a death threat against PV Anvar and allegedly declared that they would chop off the MLA’s hands and legs, if the party secretary MV Govindan gives an order.

Responding to this, Binoy Viswam said that hacking someone is not a Communist policy.

“Ideologies are opposed using ideologies only. PI is sure about the strength of this ideology,” he said.

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the controversial secret meeting of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar with top RSS leaders. A team led by DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will carry out the probe.

ADGP Ajith Kumar met two national leaders of RSS on two separate occassions, reportedly accompanied by state RSS leaders.

It is alleged that ADGP Ajith Kumar met RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at an RSS camp held in Thrissur in May 2023.

Later, the ADGP reportedly met RSS leader Ram Madhav at a conclave organized by a national media in Kovalam on June 2.