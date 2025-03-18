Kerala HC raps organisers for revolutionary songs during Kadakkal temple festival

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Kadakkal Devi temple management in Kollam for allowing them to sing revolutionary songs glorifying Communism, rather than devotional songs, at a temple festival.

While considering a writ petition filed against the performance of revolutionary songs of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI -M, during the Temple festival at Kadakkal Devi Temple in the Kollam district on March 10, 2025, the High Court ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that no activities are permitted on Temple premises that affects its sanctity during annual Temple festivals or other festivals.

A Division Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S, on viewing the videoclips of the performance conducted in the open stage constructed in the temple premises, said, “After seeing the video clips, we find that the activities that have been undertaken in the annual festival of Kadakkal Devi Temple on 10 March 2025 is one which cannot be allowed in a Temple premises…..We make it explicitly clear that programs like this cannot be performed in connection with annual festivals or other festivals in temples,” the court stated.

“This is a temple festival, not a college union festival. Festivals are a gathering of devotion. The members of the temple advisory committee should be believers, not politicians, “ the court further said

The Standing Counsel of the Travancore Devaswom Board informed the court that the Board has directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (Superintendent of Police) to conduct an enquiry and to submit a report. It was also submitted that the Board has issued a show cause notice to the Temple Advisory Committee. The Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to file an affidavit before the Court regarding the steps taken.

The court directed the Board to file a counter affidavit regarding the money collected from devotees for constructing the stage and conducting the temple festival.

The matter is posted to next week for further consideration.

The rendering of revolutionary songs at a music event at the Kadakkal Devi temple in Kollam, which comes under the state-run Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has kicked up a controversy, with criticism coming from various quarters.