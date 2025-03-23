CPM’s message to party workers is “You kill, we are with you”: Kerala Congress chief

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran on Sunday said that the message the CPI-M has given to its party workers is, “You kill, we are with you”.

Sudhakaran said in Kannur on Sunday that the CPI-M is at the forefront of all political murders in the state because of the protection it provides to the killers. He added that political murders in the state would end the day the CPI-M rejects the politics of murder.

Sudhakaran’s statement came in the backdrop of the CPI-M’s reported stance on protecting the accused found guilty in the Muzhappilangad Elambilai Suraj murder case at all costs.

“The CPI-M provides complete protection to the killers. It is the party that deputes them to kill. Until recently, the CPI-M used to present dummy accused instead of the real culprits, allowing them to escape legal proceedings. The party took over all the matters like the court cases of the accused, protection of their families, financial assistance, jobs, salaries, anniversaries, etc,” Sudhakaran said.

He alleged that the CPI-M is even involved in the quotation activities of the killers and acts as a shield for those involved in illegal activities like the distribution of narcotics, gold smuggling, etc.

Sudhakaran said that the CPI-M protects killers in the same way a terrorist organisation nurtures suicide bombers. The CPI-M provided protection to the accused in several murder cases, including those of TP Chandrasekharan, Mattanur Shuhaib, Kripesh, Sarath Lal, and Ariyil Shukkur. Even the former District Panchayat President, who was accused of being responsible for the death of ADM Naveen Babu, has been protected, he said.

He pointed out that even close relatives of the accused in the Sooraj murder case work in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Thalassery District Sessions Court in Kerala’s Kannur on Friday found nine members of the CPI-M guilty in the 2005 murder of BJP worker Suraj at Muzhappilangad near Kannur.