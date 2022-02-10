Covid infections dip: India logs 67,084 new cases; deaths up

India registered a slight dip in daily Covid infections as 67,084 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours, taking the country’s total Corona count to 4,24,78,060, and the active cases declined as well to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data released here on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.28 crore.

Of the 1,241 new fatalities, 854 are from Kerala and 92 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,06,520 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,247 from Maharashtra, 60,793 from Kerala, 39,495 from Karnataka, 37,837 from Tamil Nadu,26,023 from Delhi, 23,359 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,912 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.