Covid: India adds 25,404 new; recoveries outnumber new infections

India continued its declining graph of daily Covid-19 cases as it logged 6.7 per cent less number than 27, 254 recorded a day earlier.

The country, however, reported 339 deaths in last 24 hours, which is a marked increase from yesterday’s 219 deaths.

India logged 25,404 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,89,579, while the count of active cases declined to 3,62,207, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The total toll due to Coronavirus in the pandemic has climbed to 4,43,213, with 339 fresh fatalities being recorded, the data showed.

The 339 new fatalities include 121 from Haryana, 99 from Kerala and 27 from Maharashtra.

Of the 4,43,213 deaths reported so far in the country, include 1,38,169 from Maharashtra, 37,517 From Karnataka, 35,190 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,883 from Uttar

Pradesh, 22,650 from Kerala and 18,587 from West Bengal.

With a reduction of 12,062 cases registered in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the active cases have declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159.

The current national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.58 per cent and the case fatality rate recorded at 1.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.

Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967.

The test positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 1.78 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days, the ministry said.

At 15,058, Kerala leads the states with most number of daily cases but for the first time in many days, daily cases are below the 20,000-mark. The state today reported 99 deaths, which is an increase over yesterday’s 67 deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,580 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (864) and Karnataka (673) were other southern states with most cases in a day. Telangana reported 315 cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in terms of overall Covid cases, reported 2,740 new cases in a day. It also reported 27 deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar – the four big states – reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported eight new cases, while Delhi, the national capital, added 17 new cases. Both states, however, reported zero Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1502 Covid cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported three Covid deaths.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.