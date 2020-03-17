Central Railways on Tuesday announced cancellations of 23 long-distance trains for varying periods amid the novel coronavirus scare. These trains include Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express in both directions and most trains on the Pune sector.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in both directions connecting Mumbai with New Delhi will be cancelled on March 20, 23, 27 and 30, and in the return direction, on March 21, 24, 26 and 31.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Nizamabad Express in both directions stands cancelled from March 21 to March 29.

Another train connecting Kolkata with Mumbai, Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express, stands cancelled both ways between March 24 to April 1.

The LTT-Manmad Express is cancelled March 18-31, the Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express in both directions cancelled March 18-April 1, and the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express cancelled both ways between March 18-31.

The LTT-Ajni Express will not run in both directions from March 20 to March 30, and the Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express is cancelled both ways from March 22-April 1.

Similarly, the Nagpur-Pune Express is cancelled on March 25, the Pune-Nagpur Express on March 26 and April 2, and return journeys cancelled on March 20 and 27, and the Pune-Ajni Express is cancelled on March 21 and 28, and its return journeys on March 22 and 29.

The Bhusaval-Nagpur Express is cancelled in both directions between March 18-30 and the Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express March 18-31.

Earlier, the Railway Board on Sunday had directed all zonal railways and general managers to remove blankets and curtains from the AC coaches of the passenger trains as a precautionary measure. Railway has also directed proper disinfection and cleaning of the train coaches.

Indian Railways has further scaled up the measures against the novel coronavirus, as it has issued an advisory to all zonal railways and its catering arm IRCTC to not allow persons with fever, cough, running nose to be involved in food handling.

(With inputs from IANS)