BJP-ruled Centre deceived Delhi’ites in every budget for 10 years, alleges Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the Central government deceived the people of the city in every Union Budget for the last 10 years.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she pointed out that Delhiites paid Rs 15,59,933 crore as income tax to the Central government and got only 0.48 per cent, Rs 7,534 crores, in return.

Posing a question to the Centre, the Delhi minister said when Maharashtra gets Rs 50,000 crore in lieu of Rs 5 lakh crore income tax, and Karnataka gets Rs 30,000 crore for Rs 2 lakh crore income tax, why should the national capital get only Rs 1,061 crore in total, she asked.

If the Central government can give money to the rest of the states, then Delhi should also get its rightful due, she demanded.

Drawing a parallel between the Centre’s intransigence the Colonial exploitation, she appealed to the ruling party to ensure that the Delhi’ites get Rs 10,000 crore, which she said, is their rightful due.

“If we look at the consolidated statistics of the last six years from 2013 to 2019, Delhiites paid a total of ₹6,93,275 crore as income tax and got only ₹4,433 crore. In the last 10 years, since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, Delhiites have paid ₹15,59,933 crore in income tax to the BJP-ruled Central government and in return, they got only ₹7,534 crore, she claimed, adding Delhi’ites received only 0.48 per cent of the income tax that they to the centre in the last 10 years.

“I want to ask the ruling BJP on behalf of the Delhi’ites why is this injustice being meted out to the people of Delhi,” she added.