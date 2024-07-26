Delhi govt committed to nurturing talent: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said here on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital is committed to nurturing talent and courage.

The minister issued the statement after two students, who are being supported by the government under the Financial Assistance Scheme, called on her at her office.

Akshit Sharma and Akshita Sharma, who received the National Bravery Award in 2017, continue to benefit from the Delhi government’s grant scheme for higher education.

Advertisement

The Kejriwal Government has extended financial assistance of Rs 25.55 lakh for MBBS fees and stationery to Akshit. Also, his sister Akshita, who recently completed LLM, has also been given a grant for tuition fees in the past years.

“The Kejriwal Government stands with the children who show bravery for the country and society,” Atishi said.

The minister further said that the bravery of these children is an example for the whole country to emulate.

Notably, the city government provides financial assistance for higher education to the students of Delhi who receive the National Bravery Award. Under the Financial Assistance Scheme, students who are studying in any higher education institute in the country, get a 100 per cent tuition fee grant for their course so that they can complete their higher education without any financial hindrance.

Apart from this, these students get Rs 5,000 annually for stationery. Also, Rs 2,500 is given every month under special financial assistance to those students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs two lakh.

This grant is given to the students under the Delhi Higher Education Aid Trust of the Kejriwal government.