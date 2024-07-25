Bansuri challenges Atishi for a debate on Centre’s grants for Delhi

BJP MP from New Delhi parliamentary constituency Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday challenged Minister Atishi for an open debate with a BJP representative on the development works, service activities, and grants provided by the Centre to in Delhi over the past 10 years.

Swaraj on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged misinformation being spread by Delhi Minister Atishi regarding the allocation and grants for the city in the central budget.

Swaraj has said that during the past few days, the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has responded to the alleged false statements of the Delhi Minister and other AAP leaders thrice, and clearly stated that in the last 10 years, the Centre has either undertaken development works worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore in Delhi or provided grants under various heads.

However, Atishi is not refraining from playing the game of lies and misinformation, Swaraj added.

Swaraj has challenged Atishi for a public debate on the financial assistance given to Delhi by the central government during the last ten years.

She has also said that the announcement of a protest by the INDIA bloc on July 30 against Kejriwal’s arrest is laughable, as the largest party under the alliance, Congress, as well as its leaders from Delhi, Punjab and even Gujarat, are calling Kejriwal corrupt, she claimed.

“In such a scenario, the announcement of the protest by the alliance is deceptive,” the BJP leader said.

Several other AAP leaders have alleged that the Centre has not given Delhi its rightful share in the central taxes, despite the city contributing a good amount of tax to the Centre.