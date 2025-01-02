Court Commissioner files survey report of Sambhal Jama Masjid in sealed envelope

Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav on Thursday submitted a 40-page survey report in a sealed envelope to the Chandausi District Court on the Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute in Sambhal.
However, further actions will depend on instructions from the Supreme Court or the High Court.
Advertisement
The Court Commissioner said that the delay in filing the survey report in court was due to his ill health.
On November 19, eight litigants, including Mahant Rishiraj Giri of Kaila Devi Temple and Harishankar Jain, filed a suit in the court of Senior Division Civil Judge in Chandausi, Sambhal district, claiming that the Shahi Jama
Masjid was originally the Harihar Temple.
The court appointed advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav as the Court Commissioner on the same day and ordered him to conduct a survey.
The Court Commissioner carried out the survey on the same day under tight security and in the presence of top officials of the district.
On November 24, when the Court Commissioner went to conduct the survey again under the protection of the DM and SP, there was a huge protest leading to violence in which five people lost their lives and many police personnel sustained injuries.
The survey report was initially scheduled to be presented in the court on November 29 but the court granted the Court Commissioner an additional 10 days to submit the report. The survey report was to be filed in a sealed envelope on December 9. The Court Commissioner had requested more time, citing ill health and stating that the survey report was not yet ready.
The advocate from the Jama Masjid side, Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, had filed an objection to granting additional time.
Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav reached the courtroom of Senior Division Civil Judge, Chandausi, Aditya Kumar Singh, and filed the survey report in a yellow sealed envelope.
Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav submitted an application along with the survey report in a sealed envelope in the court in which he cited the dates of the survey and ill health as the reasons for not filing the report on time.
The Court Commissioner said that he has presented a 43-page survey report in the court regarding the evidence found in the Shahi Jama Masjid during his survey. Besides, about 60 photographs have also been submitted to the court along with the survey report in support of the facts discovered.
Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, who is representing the case on behalf of the Shahi Jama Masjid, said that they had received information about the filing of the survey report in the court. He added that since the report is in a closed envelope, it will only be opened on the order of the Supreme Court.