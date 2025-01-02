Court Commissioner files survey report of Sambhal Jama Masjid in sealed envelope

Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav on Thursday submitted a 40-page survey report in a sealed envelope to the Chandausi District Court on the Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute in Sambhal.

However, further actions will depend on instructions from the Supreme Court or the High Court.

Advertisement

The Court Commissioner said that the delay in filing the survey report in court was due to his ill health.

Advertisement

On November 19, eight litigants, including Mahant Rishiraj Giri of Kaila Devi Temple and Harishankar Jain, filed a suit in the court of Senior Division Civil Judge in Chandausi, Sambhal district, claiming that the Shahi Jama